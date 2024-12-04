Baripada: A helicopter of the Indian Navy made an emergency landing in a paddy field at Amarada village under Rasagovindapur block of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district today as the chopper reportedly developed a technical snag.

Farmers working in the field were surprised when they saw the aircraft hovering over their crops before landing in a nearby field to avoid flying paddy stubble. Soon, locals gathered at the spot to have a close look at the helicopter.

As per reports, the pilot and crew members were safe. The pilot spent about 30 minutes addressing the technical issue before the aircraft could resume its journey.

After a 45-minute halt, the helicopter took off.