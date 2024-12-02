Bhubaneswar: The Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate its formidable capabilities on Odisha’s Puri coast during the Navy Day celebration on December 4.

A host of events including bomb burst manoeuvre, submarine sail past, MARCOS (marine commandos) demo, MIG 29K demo, anti-submarine firing, anti-air firings, amphibious demo, combat free fall and horn pipe dance will be performed by the naval forces of India on the occasion.

The spectacular show by the Indian Navy is scheduled to begin at the Blue Flag Beach of Puri at 3.45 pm on December 4 (Wednesday).

The Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers (AJTs), popularly known as Phantoms, will demonstrate their ground attack capability through a ‘bomb burst’ manoeuvre, revealed the Indian Navy today.

The Chetak helicopters will undertake a fly-past in banner formation flying the National Flag and Naval Ensign. A few submarines of the Indian Navy will also perform the sail past.

India’s elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) are scheduled to demonstrate their skill, courage and dedication during the mega event.

The event will also witness separate shows by the carrier-based MIG-29K aircraft and MH-60 R multi-role helicopters, said the Indian Navy.

Besides, the naval forces will showcase anti-submarine rocket firing capabilities on the Puri coast.

The amphibious demo by all the three services of the Indian Armed Forces will be the main attraction of the Navy Day celebration.

The Angel Demo by Chetak helicopters and combat free fall or parachute landing will also enthrall the spectators.

The composite fly-past by different types of aircraft of Indian Navy, the Horn Pipe Dance of the naval personnel and the beating retreat as well as the ceremonial sunset programme will part of the spectacular show.

At least 15 warships and 40 aircraft will take part in the celebration. President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

The Navy Day will be celebrated on the Odisha coast for the first time and this is the first occasion when battle tanks of the Indian Army and other military equipment have been brought to Puri beach.

Several warships have also reached the Puri coast to participate in the mega show.

The event aims at showcasing Indian Navy’s multifaceted competencies, enhancing maritime awareness among citizens and commemorating India’s rich seafaring heritage.

The Indian Navy is working closely with the state government and local authorities to ensure smooth organisation of the event. Seating arrangements would be made to accommodate local spectators and tourists, offering everyone a chance to witness the live demonstration from the beach, said the Ministry of Defence.

The event will also be broadcast live on National television and streamed via the Indian Navy's YouTube channel to reach a wider audience, it added.

The members of Odisha Legislative Assembly will visit Puri to witness the Navy Day event. The MLAs will travel to the coastal town in special buses. The legislators can take their spouses with them, said Speaker Surama Padhy in the House today.