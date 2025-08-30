Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways has announced the restoration of train stoppages at several important stations across its network to enhance passenger convenience, responding to persistent public demand and feedback from elected representatives.

The reinstated halts, which had earlier been withdrawn, will be reintroduced in phases beginning 1st September 2025.

Restored Stoppages:

Train No. 12822 Puri–Shalimar Dhauli Express – Halt restored at Markona from 1st September 2025.

Train No. 12872 Titlagarh–Howrah Ispat Express – Halt restored at Bagdehi from 1st September 2025.

Train No. 18006 Jagdalpur–Howrah Express – Halts restored at Bisra and Rajkharsawan Jn. from 1st September 2025.

Train No. 18118 Gunupur–Rourkela Rajyarani Express – Halt restored at Bagdehi from 1st September 2025.

Train No. 18477 Puri–Yog Nagari Rishikesh Utkal Express – Halts restored at Basta and Bisra from 1st September 2025.

Train No. 18410 Puri–Shalimar Sri Jagannath Express – Halt restored at Rupsa Jn. from 2nd September 2025.

Train No. 18449 Puri–Patna Baidyanathdham Express – Halt restored at Burnpur from 2nd September 2025.

Train No. 22874 Visakhapatnam–Digha Express – Halt restored at Jaleswar from 5th September 2025.

Train No. 22890 Puri–Digha Express – Halt restored at Jaleswar from 7th September 2025.

Passenger Advisory

Indian Railways has urged travelers to take note of these revised halts and avail the restored stoppages for improved convenience. The initiative is aimed at ensuring smoother and more accessible journeys for passengers across the railway network.