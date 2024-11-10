Bhubaneswar: An exotic primate enclosure complex was inaugurated at Nandankanan Zoological Park in the Odisha capital here today.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia inaugurated the state-of-the-art enclosure at NZP.

This naturalistic enclosure complex has been designed to house seven species of primates from around the world including Cotton Top Tamarin, Golden Handed Tamarin, Siamang, Black Tufted Marmoset, Common Marmoset, Geoffroy's Marmoset and Squirrel Monkey, said the zoo authorities.

Nandankan now has the distinction of having an exclusive exotic primate enclosure, the only in in India, inaugurated by Honourable FE&CC Minister today.



Cotton Top &

Golden Handed Tamarin, Siamang,

Black Tufted with Common &

Geoffroy's Marmoset; Squirrel Monkey will welcome u pic.twitter.com/PBErhHH2XH — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 10, 2024

Four of these species - Cotton Top Tamarin, Siamang, Common Marmoset, and Geoffroy's Marmoset - are new additions to the park's animal collection. These new species have been brought to NZP with the patronship from SN Mohanty Group, Barbil, Keonjhar under the programme ‘Patron of Nandankanan’, they added.

The enclosure complex, developed over an area of 13,665.20 square feet, features seven nature-simulating enclosures with species-specific enrichment, 18 feeding cells and 10 back kraals, meticulously designed to mimic the natural habitat of these fascinating creatures at an expenditure of Rs 1.75 crore.

Besides, the zoo authorities have upgraded the facility by adding stretchable tensile fabric canopy, glass fronted viewing area, water fall, landscaping and stamp concrete roads to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda, meanwhile, revealed that the exclusive primate enclosure at NZP is the only such facility in the country.