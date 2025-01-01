Bhubaneswar: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) today approved 25 major industrial projects with a combined investment of Rs 4,222.24 crore in Odisha.

The projects were approved during the 133rd SLSWCA meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja here today.

These projects are expected to generate more than 14,497 job opportunities in Odisha, said the state government in a statement.

The approved projects span at least 16 sectors including green energy equipment, pharmaceutical, textile & apparel, plastics, food processing, downstream-aluminium, metal (Downstream), packaging, rubber, biofuel/ bio fertilizer, chemicals, minerals and rare earth, steel (beneficiation), infrastructure, agro processing and tourism.

The projects will come up in 11 districts: Angul, Ganjam, Khordha, Nabarangpur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Puri and Kandhamal. They will strengthen Odisha's industrial base and lead to sustained economic growth, added the state government.

“Odisha has emerged as a premier investment destination in Eastern India. This has been demonstrated by the success of the Utkarsh Odisha roadshows held in Delhi, Mumbai and Singapore. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state has successfully attracted significant investors interest. As a result, the SLSWCA, during its 133rd meeting, has given the green signal to many projects, establishing Odisha as a landmark destination for investors and highlighting the success of the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha 2025,” stated the state government.

Notably, the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025 is scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29.









