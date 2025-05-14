Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has expressed serious concern over industrial units holding on to more land than required without putting it to use. He said that many companies have acquired large patches of land for setting up industries but have failed to utilise them even after 10 to 15 years.

“There is no sign of industrial activity on many of these plots. They were taken for setting up industries, but nothing has happened so far,” said Pujari.

The Revenue Department has been given a two-month deadline to look into this matter. District Collectors have been instructed to identify such cases in their respective districts. They have been directed to prepare detailed reports on the extent of land acquired by industries, how much of it has been utilised for industrial purposes, and how much remains unused or is being misused, the minister said.

Based on these reports, the government will take steps to reclaim the unused land as per the law, he added.