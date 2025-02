Cuttack: The second One-Day International (ODI) between India and England at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, today was disrupted due to floodlight issue.

When Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Subham Gill were at the crease, one of the floodlight poles stopped working.

The play was stopped for 25 minutes. India were at 48-0 at 6.1 overs.

In the first innings, the England team set a target of 305 while losing all the wickets against India. England posted a mammoth 304 in 49.5 overs.