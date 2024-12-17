Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government will take strict action against ineligible beneficiaries for availing money under Subhadra Yojana in the state, warned Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

"If anyone has availed Subhadra money without meeting criteria will be punished after the department starts enquiry," she said asking the ineligible beneficiaries to confess to receiving benefits before release of second installment money of Subhadra Yojana.

Once again she appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to complete e-KYC through Biometric process to avail the benefits under Subhadra Yojana.

She suggested eligible beneficiaries to approach the Anganwadi workers and make complaint to get the benefits.

"If anyone is left out and considers herself eligible for several reasons needs to lodge a grievance via Anganwadi workers, who will send it to the block office. The eligible beneficiaries will avail the benefits after review. The process will continue till the last beneficiary gets the money under the scheme," she clarified.

Meanwhile, the state government has paused in disbursement of 4th phase Subhadra money of first installment scheduled on December 25 due to ongoing verification.

The third phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24. As many as 80 lakh women were benefitted under the state's flagship programme so far.