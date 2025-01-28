Sambalpur: Allegations of torture against mentally challenged individuals at the ‘Samartha’ rehabilitation centre in Netaji Nagar under Dhanupali police limits in Odisha's Sambalpur district have led to the arrest of a person and the detention of another.

The arrestee has been identified as Harishchandra Das, the secretary of the NGO running the centre. Swagatika Pradhan, a female caregiver employed at the facility, has been detained by police for questioning.

Outrage erupted after shocking videos surfaced, showing inmates being brutally thrashed and verbally abused by staff members of the rehabilitation centre while food was being served. Allegations of inadequate food and medicines being provided to the centre’s inmates also came to the fore.

The videos were later shared with Rengali MLA Sudarshan Haripal by a former caregiver of the rehabilitation centre, who recently left the facility. On being informed by the MLA, a team from Dhanupali police station went to the centre for investigation and verification of the videos.

In response to the incident, District Social Security Officer (DSSO) Thabira Mahanand ordered the immediate suspension of the centre’s operations. The Sambalpur Collector has also directed a detailed probe into the allegations.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to temporarily relocate the inmates to the integrated infrastructure complex at Baijamunda. Another agency will soon take over the management of the rehabilitation centre.