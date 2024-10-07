Bhubaneswar: The INTACH has opposed the state government’s plan to demolish a British-era Dak Bungalow in the capital city here for construction of a Kalyan Mandap.

Anil Dhir, the convener of Bhubaneswar chapter of INTACH, has urged the government to take appropriate steps for restoration of the Dak Bungalow, the oldest colonial vestige in the capital city.

According to Dhir, the Dak Bungalow, located at Mahatab Road, had been built around 1850 for the convenience of British officers. For years, the bungalow served as a court for proceedings conducted by the British officials. The building was also a transit point for mail runners of the Imperial Mail Service, Dhir said.

“The Britishers were also auctioning the properties acquired through the Sunset Law at this bungalow. The building was also used by the surveyors of Great Indian Trigonometrical Survey held in between 1840-1870. The engineers of then Bengal Nagpur Railways had stayed at the bungalow during the laying of tracks in Odisha,” said Dhir while describing the historical significance of the bungalow.

The two-roomed Dak Bungalow with a well and houses for Khansama and Chowkidar was renovated during the visit of Lord Curzon to Odisha in 1899. The locality has been known as ‘Dakabangala’ Chhak since last many decades, Dhir added.

“The Dak Bungalow was then surrounded by thick forests. Some old-timers claimed that leopards from the nearby forests were frequently entering into the premises of the bungalow,” he said.

According to INTACH, the Dak Bungalow was converted into a settlement office and subsequently an office of the Revenue Inspector (RI). “Some locals claimed that the Dak Bungalow is a haunted place, with its share of strange paranormal happenings,” Dhir said.

According to him, the bungalow is structurally intact and it can be restored with some conservation efforts. Even, the horse stable of the Dak Bungalow is in a good shape, claimed Dhir.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has urged the state government to restore the Dak Bungalow and convert it to a museum and interpretation centre of various ancient artefacts of the Old Town area of the capital city.