Bhubaneswar: Admissions into the four-year B.Ed course under the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) will be conducted through the NCET examination from 2026–27 academic session, said the Higher Education Department of Odisha today.

“Tomorrow (March 10) is the last date for submission of applications for the National Common Entrance Test-2026 (NCET). The students can submit their applications for the examination through the website of the National Testing Agency till 11:50 pm on Tuesday. The NCET-2026 is scheduled to be held on April 17,” revealed the department.

In Odisha, altogether 1,300 seats are available for the four-year B.Ed (Integrated Teacher Education Programme) in five universities and eight government colleges under the Higher Education Department. Admissions to these seats will be conducted on the basis of the marks obtained in NCET-2026, it added.

After the declaration of the NCET-2026 results, eligible candidates will be able to apply through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha portal based on their percentile scores and select their preferred teacher education institutions. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the NCET-2026 entrance examination scores.

It may be noted that after completing +2, students can directly enroll into the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme, enabling them to complete both graduation and B.Ed within four years.

The Higher Education Department has also informed that entrance examinations for the two-year B.Ed, M.Ed and B.H.Ed courses for the 2026–27 academic session will continue to be conducted by the State Selection Board in Odisha as per the existing system.