Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government, in collaboration with the Singapore-headquartered Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), today unveiled the BharatNetra Initiative, anchored by the launch of the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub (I-GFTCH) in Bhubaneswar.

The I-GFTCH positions the Odisha capital as a rising nerve centre in India’s evolving innovation ecosystem, aligning seamlessly with the state and nation’s development priorities and its ambition to be a leader in fostering entrepreneurship, industry ready skills, generating employment, inclusive finance, and next-generation innovation.

The BharatNetra Initiative will be executed through a globally integrated four-pillar strategy designed to build world-class fintech capabilities and global connectivity:

The state government is partnering with NUS-AIDF and GFTN to launch the Certificate in FinTech & InsurTech (CFI), a five-month hybrid programme combining coursework, in-person sessions in Bhubaneswar, projects, and internships.

The programme will train 7,000 students over five years in technology, regulation, and business, building a future-ready workforce for FinTech and InsurTech.

Supported by the Skill Development Institute, with a view to national accreditation, it has already drawn 2,000 applicants from 50+ colleges for the inaugural 375-seat cohort starting September.

The Odisha capital will host the Black Swan Summit (BSS) India in early 2026, joining a global network of frontier technology forums across Asia, Europe and Africa.

Convened by GFTN, BSS India will be Odisha’s flagship global business event, connecting talent and startups to international job pipelines, venture capital, and digital economy networks.

The Summit will unite business leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators, positioning Odisha as an emerging hub for financial inclusion, digital transformation, innovation, and technology-led growth, as well as a destination for strategic investments in technology-led industries.

The statewill establish a Centre of Excellence as part of its Integrated Innovation Hub, serving as a launchpad for high-potential FinTech and InsurTech startups. Backed by GFTN’s global network, the Innovation Acceleration: Incubation, Venture & Market Competitiveness programmewill provide incubation, mentorship, venture development, and market access to help founders achieve scale and global competitiveness.

By equipping entrepreneurs with tools, networks, and capital, the Hub will foster a thriving ecosystem positioning Odisha as a rising player in the global digital finance landscape.

Odisha will host a nearshore hub serving national and global financial institutions, powered by the skilled talent pipeline from the Global Learning pillar. Backed by GFTN’s global network of industry leaders, regulators, investors, and innovators, the Hub will connect Odisha to the world’s top fintech ecosystems, offering a collaboration space for startups, corporates, and innovators to co-create market-ready solutions, accelerate product development, and forge cross-border partnerships cementing Odisha’s position as a rising destination for innovation-led financial growth.

“The launch of the Integrated Global Financial Technology Capability Hub is a transformative initiative that will shape the future of finance in Odisha. It will help strengthen India’s global leadership in the digital economy. This hub is the outcome of a landmark partnership between the Government of Odisha and the Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore. It was forged during the historic visit of the Hon’ble President of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha in January this year. It reflects our commitment to bring the best of the world to Odisha, and to take Odisha to the world. Our goal is to rank among the top five Indian states in per capita income. And, as we contribute to the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, Odisha will play a central role in making India a global economic leader,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke at the event. “BharatNetra is a nation-building mission. By skilling and educating our youth and creating a globally connected FinTech and InsurTech hub here in Odisha, we are laying the foundation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision Viksit Bharat by 2047. This initiative will ensure that Odisha students, from our villages to our cities, can not only open pathways for employment and entrepreneurship but also strengthen India’s leadership in financial inclusion and innovation. For India’s youth, employability is no longer just about degrees, it is about readiness to thrive in fast-changing industries. BharatNetra bridges this gap by embedding real-world industry needs into our students learning journey. These efforts align with our mission to make Odisha USD 500 billion economy by 2036 and to build India into USD 300 trillion economy by 2047,” Pradhan said.