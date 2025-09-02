Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government will soon roll out integrated management plans for major wetlands across the State.

At a meeting of the State Wetlands Authority chaired by Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia today, Divisional Forest Officers and field managers were directed to prepare plans for Chilika, Ansupa, Bhitarkanika mangroves, Hirakud reservoir, Satkosia gorge, and Tampara wetlands by the end of October.

Singkhuntia said the authority was set up to identify and notify ecologically important wetlands, prepare and implement conservation and management strategies, protect biodiversity and ecological services, promote sustainable livelihoods, strengthen community participation, and integrate wetlands into climate-resilient development and disaster management frameworks.

In recent years, the authority has undertaken restoration of Chilika Lake, protection of Bhitarkanika wetlands, and conservation of smaller wetlands such as Ansupa and Tampara lakes. Initiatives also include expansion of Ramsar sites, community involvement in livelihood promotion, climate resilience measures, awareness drives, and collaborative research.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department Satyabrat Sahu, Tourism Secretary Balwant Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Central) Uma Nanduri, and other senior officials.