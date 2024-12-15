Bhubaneswar: Odisha shivered under intense cold wave as eight places in the State recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius today.

As per the observations recorded by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela and Jharsuguda registered minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Phulbani and Daringbadi recorded minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, Angul registered 9 degrees Celsius, Kendujhar recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius, Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna 9.4 degrees Celsius. The observations were recorded at 8:30 am today.

Many people especially morning walkers preferred to stay indoors. Some were seen huddling around bonfire and drinking hot tea.

The met department also forecasted cold wave condition at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda and Sundargarh. Yellow warning for these districts. The forecast will be valid from 8:30 am December 15, 2024 to 8:30 am December 16, 2024.