Bhubaneswar: The International Buddhist Conclave: 1st Guru Padmasambhava Monlam organized by the Light of Budhadharma Foundation International in Odisha. Held from 12th to 16th January 2025, the event celebrated the rich Buddhist heritage of the state and focused on exploring the life, legacy and teachings of Guru Padmasambhava.

The conclave attracted global participation from scholars, monks, cultural enthusiasts and practitioners of Buddhism, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and spreading the universal messages of peace and harmony.

Hon’ble Culture Minister, Odisha Suryabanshi Suraj attended one of the sessions at the conclave and highlighted the importance of Odisha’s Buddhist sites in global spiritual tourism. He said, Odisha is a treasure trove of Buddhist heritage, with sites like Ratnagiri, Udayagiri and Lalitgiri offering profound insights into history and culture. Events like these are crucial for promoting our heritage and sharing the timeless teachings of peace, compassion and enlightenment with the world.

The five-day event featured diverse activities, including, meditation and prayer sessions, cultural performances, exhibition, seminars and discussions on the teachings of Guru Padmasambhava and the promotion of Buddhist heritage sites in Odisha. Participants also emphasized the potential of Odisha to become a global hub for Buddhist tourism, calling for greater preservation and promotion of its heritage sites.