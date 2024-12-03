Bhubaneswar: The 3-day State Level Celebration of International Day for the Persons with Disabilities has been organized by SSEPD Department with Pomp and Ceremony at KIIT Campus. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was celebrated. Nityanand Gond, Minister, SSEPD was the chief guest of the program. Among the distinguished guests Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi, State Disability Commissioner Bratati Harichandan and Director Niyati Patnaik were present.

In today's program, a special helpline number for senior citizens has been launched by the Minister. To provide information to senior citizens and resolve all kinds of problems, a toll-free special helpline number-14,567 has been announced in collaboration with the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry and the SSEPD, Odisha Government. On this occasion, the Minister said that today many Divyang people have become self-reliant and are supporting their families, while also making significant contributions to the society.

Both the Central and State Governments are working together in different fields for the rehabilitation of the differently-abled. Modern Rehabilitation Centers, the State institute for empowerment of persons with Disabilities are being organized, Integrated Infrastructure Centers are being established for them in various districts, DDRC facilities are being provided, special educational institutions for differently-abled students, scholarships are being provided to them, free laptops are being provided, skill development programs are being implemented, etc. He expressed that the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, will take various steps for the welfare of the differently-abled.

A souvenir titled "Ama Katha" was unveiled on the occasion of the International Day. In addition, the Sambalpur and Bhadrak district administrations were felicitated for the rehabilitation of the differently-abled in the district, while Mayurbhanj district was honored as the best DDRC. Similarly, various organizations and individuals working for the development of the differently-abled were honored.