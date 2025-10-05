Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: In the aftermath of violent clashes between two groups during the Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in Cuttack city on Saturday, the Odisha Government has imposed restrictions on internet services in parts of Cuttack district.

According to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Satyabrata Sahu, the use and access of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and other online communication channels have been prohibited. The restrictions came into effect from 7 PM today and will remain in force till 7 PM on October 6 in areas under Cuttack city.

The order has been issued under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

The temporary suspension covers all mobile data and internet services, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media applications. It also applies to services provided by all mobile and internet service providers, broadband connections, dial-up systems, and any other modes of digital communication.

The suspension is applicable within the Cuttack Municipal Corporation area, Cuttack Development Authority area, and the 42 Mauza region.

The move follows the outbreak of violence at around 1:30 AM on Saturday, when members of the Jhanjhirimangala Puja Committee were taking out their immersion procession through Hatipokhari. Tension erupted after some locals objected to a particular song being played, leading to an argument. The situation soon escalated into stone-pelting and bottle-hurling between two groups, damaging several shops and vehicles.

The Jhanjhirimangala Bhagabat Puja Committee’s procession had to halt midway, while the Rausapatna Durgakali procession proceeded ahead. However, fresh violence broke out near Darghabazar police station when a group of locals allegedly attacked participants of the Rausapatna procession.

In the ensuing chaos, Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari sustained an eye injury along with several other police personnel. Multiple processions were halted as authorities worked to restore order.

A heavy police deployment has been made across Cuttack to prevent further disturbances and ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour Cuttack bandh on October 6 (Monday) in protest over the incident.