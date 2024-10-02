Bhadrak: Internet services were restored today in Odisha's Bhadrak district, which was affected by communal tension in the region.

The services were suspended after a violent clash erupted between two communities in Santhia area over a controversial Facebook post on September 27.

Despite the relaxation, the administration remains vigilant, closely monitoring social media activity. It has warned that strict action will be taken against those posting objectionable content.

So far, 33 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Shops and supermarkets have been allowed to operate between 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM. Though traffic movement has resumed, public gatherings and rallies are still prohibited.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania had yesterday visited Bhadrak district today to assess the situation.

After the assessment, DGP Khurania appealed to the public to stay away from rumours circulating on social media.

"The police are handling the situation, and it will surely improve. However, I urge everyone to avoid spreading or reacting to rumours on social media," he said.