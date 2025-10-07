Cuttack: Internet services in Cuttack city were fully restored this evening following a 48-hour suspension.

The Home Department had imposed restrictions on internet services and social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, in parts of Cuttack on October 5. Initially, the 24-hour suspension affecting areas under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the 42 Mauza region was set to end at 7 pm on October 6. However, the suspension was extended until 7 pm on October 7.

The decision to restore internet services came after the curfew in the city was officially lifted earlier in the day. A senior police official said the situation in Cuttack is now under full control and continues to be closely monitored. Police personnel remain deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

The curfew had been imposed in Dargha Bazar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Puri Ghat, Lalbag, Bidanasi, Markatnagar, CDA Phase II, Malgodown, Badambadi, Jagatpur, 42 Mauza, and Sadar Police station areas for 36 hours starting at 10 pm on Sunday. This action followed violence during a motorcycle rally organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on October 5 evening, protesting an attack on a Durga idol immersion procession near Dargha Bazar on the night of October 3.