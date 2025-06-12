Bhadrak: In the wake of rising communal tension in Odisha's Bhadrak district, internet services have been suspended from 6:00 AM today until 6:00 AM tomorrow as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout informed about the internet suspension, which comes after the death of a youth who was seriously injured in a recent communal clash in the Tihidi area of the district.

The deceased, identified as Santosh Parida (46) of Kasati village under Tihidi block, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for 13 days after being attacked allegedly by a group involved in illegal cattle trafficking on May 30. He succumbed to his injuries yesterday around 2 PM.

In response to the incident, the Odisha government has deployed 27 platoons of police force in sensitive areas of the district. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured strict action against those responsible. The CM further announced an ex-gratia assistance of ₹10 lakh to the deceased’s family and a government job for one family member.

So far, 12 people have been arrested from various locations, including Ahmedabad, Jagatpur, Salepur, and Nischintkoili, and forwarded to court. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have alleged that more than 60 persons were involved in the assault and demanded a broader investigation and more arrests. They also claimed that the attack was triggered by Santosh’s opposition to illegal cattle trafficking.

"After raiding several places inside and outside the state, police have arrested 12 accused, including the prime accused, in connection with the case. Efforts are on to arrest others involved in the incident. I urge the people of Bhadrak to maintain peace and cooperate with the police and administration," said Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout.