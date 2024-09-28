Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today suspended internet services in Bhadrak district for 48 hours in view of communal tension triggered over 'objectionable' posts on social media on Friday.

The restriction on internet services has been imposed till 2.00 AM of September 30 across the district under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

As per the order by the Home Department, the use and access of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and other medium of data services, mobile internet and broadband services will be prohibited to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages to restore peace and amity.

This apart, the district administration has clamped Section 163 under the provisions of Section BNSS in Puruna Bazaar and Dhamnagar area to maintain law and order in the town. At least 14 platoons of forces have been deployed at violence-hit Puruuna Bazaar and Dhamnagar NAC respectively.

According to reports, a violent clash erupted between two communities at Santhia area over social media posts on Friday afternoon. The violence later spread to Dhamnagar area.

The mob allegedly pelted stones at the police forces that tried to prevent the group of people from intensifying violence.

So far, 10 'hooligans' have been arrested in connection with the incident.