Bhadrak: The suspension of internet services in Odisha's Bhadrak district has been extended till 6 PM of today.

Earlier, in the wake of rising communal tension in Bhadrak district, internet services were suspended from 6:00 AM of yesterday until 6:00 AM of today as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Notably, Santosh Parida (46) of Kasati village under Tihidi block of the district had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for 13 days after being attacked allegedly by a group involved in illegal cattle trafficking on May 30. He succumbed to his injuries on June 11.

So far, 12 people have been arrested from various locations, including Ahmedabad, Jagatpur, Salepur, and Nischintkoli, and have been forwarded to court.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have alleged that more than 60 persons were involved in the assault and demanded a broader investigation and more arrests. They also claimed that the attack was triggered by Santosh Parida’s opposition to illegal cattle trafficking.