Bhubaneswar: The IP-enabled cameras will be installed on the premises of the apartment buildings in Bhubaneswar.

While issuing a guideline regarding this, the Commissionerate Police sought cooperation from the Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) today.

The guideline stated the IP-enabled cameras will be installed at the entry and exit points of the apartment buildings. The data would be shared with the control room of the Commissionerate Police, it mentioned.

The data captured by the IP-enabled cameras will be shared to the ACP KK Hariprasad’s mobile no – 7606066766.

Official sources said the Commissionerate Police has arrested 29 people in connection with loot cases at the apartment buildings in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. In 2024 alone, a total of 65 loot cases have been registered in the twin city.

A special team has been formed to investigate the allegations of stealing in apartments, the official sources added.

Someone can contact the Commissionerate Police on WhatsApp number – 7077798111, if having any info or grievances on the stealing cases.