Puri: Ahead of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the tournament’s coveted trophy arrived at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odsha's Puri on Sunday.

The trophy was brought by defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team authorities as a part of the trophy tour and presented before the deities for blessings. Later, a special puja was conducted for the trophy.

The arrival of the IPL trophy at the temple drew crowd, with fans and devotees gathering near the Singha Dwara to have a glimpse of the trophy.

As per the schedule, the trophy will also be brought to the Nexus Esplanade Mall in Bhubaneswar.

The IPL trophy will be taken to prominent places across the country before the tournament begins in March.