Bhubaneswar: The state government has appointed senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Sarangi as the Chairman of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The General Administration and Public Grievances Department issued a notification in this regard today.

Sarangi will remain in office as the OPSC Chairman for a period of six years or till he attains the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier, said the notification.

Sarangi, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was earlier working as the Special Director General of Police (Training) in Odisha and Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy.

Sarangi had also worked as Director General of Police (in-charge) in Odisha for over six months, following the retirement of incumbent Sunil Bansal in 2023.

The senior IPS officer had been given the additional responsibility of DGP in Odisha by the previous BJD government in December last year. However, the BJP government in the state appointed senior IPS officer YB Khurania as the DGP on August 16 this year.

Sarangi, a native of Balangir district, had earlier served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput, Khurda and Rourkela.

He had also worked as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police in North-Central Range. Sarangi had a successful tenure as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Law & Order, and Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence).

Notably, the state government had not appointed a full-time Chairman for OPSC since the retirement of incumbent Satyajit Mohanty on August 2 last year.

Mohanty, a former IPS officer, had been appointed as the OPSC Chairman in February, 2021.