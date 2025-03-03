Bhubaneswar: The Centre has approved the premature repatriation of Odisha cadre IPS officer Susanta Kumar Nath to the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the premature repatriation of Nath, a 1993-batch IPS officer, to his parent cadre.

The senior IPS officer was working as the Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF). He had joined the Union Government on deputation basis in 2020.

The competent authority of the Union Government has approved the premature repatriation of Susanta Kumar Nath (IPS), Inspector General, BSF to his parent cadre with immediate effect, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in a communique to the Director General of BSF.