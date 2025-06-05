Bhubaneswar: The state government today effected a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre in Odisha by appointing new SPs for two districts.

Bhadrak SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat, a 2012-batch IPS officer, has been transferred and posted as Nabarangpur SP, said a notification issued by the Home Department.

Manoj Kumar Rout, a senior OPS officer, has been appointed as the Bhadrak SP, added the notification. Rout was earlier working as the Additional SP in Keonjhar.

It is worth mentioning here that Rout had worked as the IIC (Inspector In-Charge) at several police stations in Bhadrak district in the past.

The OPS officer had worked efficiently during his postings in Bhadrak, Balasore and Keonjhar districts. On various occasions, Rout had been felicitated for his good work.