Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government effected a massive reshuffle in the IPS cadre of the state by transferring altogether 26 officers today.

Narasingh Bhol, a 2002 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, said a notification issued by the Home Department today.

Bhol was earlier working as the Excise Commissioner of Odisha. He replaced incumbent Additional CP for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Umashankar Dash. Dash, a 2008 batch IPS officer, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Home Guards and Fire Services.

Jagmohan Meena, a 2013 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Bhubaneswar. Meena was earlier serving as the DCP in Cuttack.

Meena replaced incumbent Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra, a 2011 batch IPS officer. Mishra has been transferred and posted as DIG, STF, in Bhubaneswar.

Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, a 2016 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the DCP in Cuttack. Dnyandeo was earlier serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Balangir.

Ankit Kumar Verma (2021 batch), the SDPO, Jeypore, has been transferred and posted as Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, Amritpal Kaur (2012 batch), the SDPO, Padmapur, has been transferred and posted as Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar.

As per the notification, SM Narvane, a 1989 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Special DG, OHRC. He was earlier working as Director, Printing, Stationary and Publication, Odisha in Cuttack.

S. Praveen Kumar (2002 batch), the IGP, Personnel, has been transferred and posted as IGP, Central Range in Cuttack, said the notification.

Deepak Kumar (2004 batch), the IGP, Home Guards and Fire Services has been transferred and posted as IGP, Operations.

As per the notification, Jai Narayan Pankaj (2005 batch), the IGP, Operations, has been transferred and posted as IGP, Intelligence.

Sarthak Sarangi (2007 batch), the IGP, SR, Berhampur, has been transferred and posted as IGP, CID-CB.