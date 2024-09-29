Bhubaneswar: The state government today effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre in Odisha.

Suresh Dev Datta Singh, a 1998-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, said the Home department in a notification.

Singh replaced 1994-batch IPS officer Sanjeeb Panda, who has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Training, and Director, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy.

Similarly, Vinaytosh Mishra, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as ADG, CID-Crime Branch.

Mishra replaced 1996-batch IPS officer Arun Bothra, who has been transferred and posted as Additional DGP, Railways and Coastal Security.

The state government has appointed new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Pinak Mishra, a 2011-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the DCP of Bhubaneswar. Mishra replaced 2014-batch IPS officer Prateek Singh, who has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Cuttack (Rural).

As per the notification, Jagmohan Meena, a 2013-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the DCP in Cuttack.

AK Ray, a 1988-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services in Odisha. He was earlier working as the Director, Printing, Stationary and Publication, in Cuttack.

SM Narvane (1989-batch officer), who was earlier working as OSD in Home Department, has been posted as the Director, Printing, Stationary and Publication.

Senior IPS officer RP Koche (1993 batch) has been appointed as the new Director, Intelligence.

Koche replaced Saumendra Kumar Priyadarsi (1995 batch), who has been transferred and posted as Additional DGP, Modernisation.

Special Secretary to Home Department, Santosh Bala (1995 batch), has been transferred and posted as Director, SCRB & SFSL.

Radha Kishan Sharma (1995 batch), who was working as Additional DG of Police Headquarters, has been appointed as the Special Secretary to the Home Department, said the notification.