Kujang: Tension prevailed after irate villagers gheraoed the government hospital after a youth allegedly hacked a woman, injuring her critically in Kujang in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district today. While the woman sustained severe injuries on her face, hand and neck and was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment, the accused youth was also hospitalised in Kujang hospital after locals thrashed him mercilessly before handing him over to the police.

Though the motive behind the brutal attack is not established yet, dispute over financial dealing is likely to have triggered the series of events.

As per reports, the victim woman Prabhati Rout, a resident of Tandia village, had married a man from Charadia, both in Kujang block. After marriage, the duo settled in Sheragada area of Ganjam district. There, Prabhati had met Rajesh Kumar Behera, a local.

A few days back, Prabhati had come home to her parents' house. On Monday, she was on her way to withdraw some money from a bank kiosk when Rajesh along with two other accomplices intercepted her at Patapur railway crossing. An argument between the two parties broke out over some issue which soon escalated with Rajesh taking out a knife and hacking Prabhati in a fit of rage. The attack was so brutal that Prabhati sustained severe injuries on her neck, face and hand. Hearing her screams, locals nearby rushed to her rescue. Some of them managed to catch hold of Rajesh and thrashed him mercilessly and later handed him over to the police. The two other accused managed to flee the spot.

Prabhati and Rajesh, both, were taken first to Kujang hospital but as the former's health deteriorated, she was immediately shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack. Meanwhile, angry villagers gathered at the hospital to beat up the accused again.

Police and hospital authorities said they were trying their best to placate the irate mob. A team has been engaged to investigate the motive behind the murderous attack, official sources said.