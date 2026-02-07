Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has introduced a new tourism circuit titled ‘Divine East Temple Tour’ on its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train.

The 10-day rail-based journey offers devotees and travelers a unique opportunity to visit some of the most revered pilgrimage destinations along with culturally rich heritage sites across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The tour covers 4 prominent sites in Odisha

The journey will begin from Delhi Safdarjung and cover Varanasi, Kolkata, Gangasagar, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Chilika and Baidyanath Dham before returning back to Delhi.

The prominent sites that will be toured are Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Jyotirlinga) and Ganga Aarti at Varanasi, followed by a visit to the cultural capital of India, Kolkata, covering landmarks such as Victoria Memorial and other city attractions and significant temples like Kali Ghat (Shakti Peeth) and Dakshineshwar Kali Mandir.

Visit sacred shores of Gangasagar, including a holy dip at the Sagar Sangam and darshan at Kapil Muni Temple is the main attraction of this tour. The journey continues to Puri, offering darshan at the revered Jagannath Temple, along with a tour of the comprehensive Odisha circuit including Bhubaneswar, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves, the Konark Sun Temple (UNESCO World Heritage Site) and much more.

The tourist train has all modern amenities

The final spiritual destination of the tour is Baidyanath Dham (Deoghar), one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, before returning to Delhi Safdarjung on March 18, marking the conclusion of a memorable and spiritually enriching journey.

The all-inclusive tour offering of IRCTC is a perfect mélange of religious and leisure tourism and is aimed at providing passengers with a seamless, safe and enriching travel experience.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train is equipped with modern amenities such as well-appointed cabins in AC III, AC II & AC I category, onboard restaurants serving hygienic vegetarian meals, enhanced safety and security features and dedicated tour managers.

The tour package starts at Rs 79,285

IRCTC has launched this special train tour at a price of Rs 1,06,940 per person for 1AC class, Rs 98,925 for 2AC and Rs 79,285 for 3 AC Class. Package price covers train journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance, and services of IRCTC tour managers.

Bookings for the Divine East Temple Tour are open on IRCTC’s tourism portal and through authorized IRCTC tourism offices across the country.

For further details, itinerary, and booking information, passengers may visit www.irctctourism.combharatgaurav or contact on Mobile no. 8287930299 (Prafulla), 8287930484 (Subhasree), 8287930032 (Abhishek), 8595931047 (Monika) and 8882826357 (Praneet).