Angul/Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance raided properties of an irrigation engineer for allegedly possessing properties disproportionate to his known source of income.

During searches on properties linked to Surendra Behera, Superintending Engineer (SE), Irrigation Division, Angul, the Vigilance sleuths unearthed two multi-storey buildings, two flats in Bhubaneswar, 4 high value plots and cash.

Following assets have been unearthed in the name of Behera and his family members:

Triple storeyed building measuring an area of 4200 Sq. ft. located at Sundargarh Town, Dist-Sundargarh.

Double storeyed building measuring an area approx 3500 Sq. ft, located at Chhend, M/20, Gopabandhu Nagar, Rourkela.

One 3-BHK Flat vide No.403, Aurovila-1, Phase-3 an area of 1575 Sq. ft. at Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar.

One 2-BHK Flat vide No.402, Aurovila-1, Phase-3 an area of 1240 Sq. ft. at Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar.

4 high value plots including 1 in Sundargarh, 1 in Rourkela & 2 in Purusottampur, Ganjam.

1) One plot vide No.721/6406, Khata No.516/189 with area 1925 Sf. ft. at Sundargarh town.

2) One plot at Chhend vide No.M/20 with area 1730 Sq. ft. at Rourkela town.

3) Two plots vide No.363/2186 & 363/2187, Khata No.47/607 with area Ac 0.04 dcml. at Ranajhandi, Purusottampur, Ganjam.

Valuables and Investments:

Cash Rs.1.25 Lakh

Bank deposits, other financial investments, and deposits are being ascertained.

3 two wheelers.

The Vigilance Technical Wing is currently conducting detailed measurements and valuation of the identified properties and assets.

On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets( DA) beyond his known sources of income by Surendra Behera, simultaneous house searches were conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 3 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 4 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh at 8 places in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela Sundargarh, Angul, Ganjam.

Till the last report came in, the searches were underway.