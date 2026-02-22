Bhubaneswar: The Sahid Nagar Police have registered a case against an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer for allegedly raping a young woman inside his government quarters in Bhubaneswar.

According to the complaint, the officer resides with his family in government quarters at Satsang Vihar under Sahid Nagar police limits. Earlier this month, the officer and his wife were reportedly unwell. During this period, his sister came to Bhubaneswar to visit them. She was accompanied by a friend, a young woman from Kujang.

On the 15th of the month, the officer’s wife and sister had reportedly gone outside for some work, leaving the young woman in the quarters. The complaint states that the officer asked her to watch a movie on his laptop. When she agreed, he allegedly played obscene content instead and then raped her.

The victim alleged that when she protested and threatened to approach the police, the officer claimed he had secretly recorded her while she was changing clothes in the bathroom. He allegedly threatened to circulate the footage if she reported the matter or told anyone about the incident.

Frightened by the threat, the young woman left the quarters. About four hours later, when the officer’s wife and sister returned, they searched for her. The officer reportedly told them that she had received an urgent call from her village, following which she left.

After returning to her village, the woman did not immediately disclose the incident. However, on the 18th of the month, she came to know that a video recorded by the officer had been circulated. She then contacted him. The officer allegedly asked her to meet him at a hotel in Puri and threatened to send the video to her family members if she refused.

With no other option, the young woman approached the Sahid Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered the case and initiated further investigation into the allegations.