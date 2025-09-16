Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has appointed Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Kaustuva Dipta Pany as Joint Secretary in the Commerce and Transport Department.

A notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department stated Pany’s appointment will be governed by foreign service terms and conditions.

A 2016-batch IRTS officer, Pany will also serve as Commissioner, Rail Coordination, in addition to his primary responsibilities. His deputation to the Odisha Government will be for three years starting September 9, 2025, the date of his joining, the notification added.