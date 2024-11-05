Bhubaneswar: The untimely Rath Yatra controversy was put to rest after the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) cancelled the Houston Rath Yatra.

In a press statement, ISKCON mentioned about the cancellation of the Rath Yatra, while saying that it respects the sentiments of Odia devotees of the Lord Jagannath. However, ISKCON will organised the Gour Nitai Sankirtan Yatra.

Earlier, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb expressed anguish over the untimely Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath scheduled for November 9 in Houston. The Puri King said the Houston Rath Yatra in November is a violation of the Jagannath culture.

The Snana Yatra scheduled on November 3 in Houston was cancelled following a letter from the Puri King.

The organisation halted the untimely celebration of Ratha Yatra in India since 2021. However, it continued celebrating the untimely Ratha Yatra outside the country.

