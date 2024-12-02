Bhubaneswar: Concerns over increasing obscenity in Jatra shows in Odisha were raised during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly, today.

BJP MLA from Badasahi, Sanatan Bijuli, demanded immediate government intervention and suggested enacting a separate law to curb such issues.

The legislator highlighted that vulgar performances during Jatra have made it difficult for families to attend these shows. He stressed the need for stringent action to preserve the state’s cultural ethos.

Joining the discussion, Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh pointed out a recent incident in Ganjam district, where objectionable performance caused public outrage. He expressed concern over the deteriorating standards of Jatra.

He suggested that such performances should be censored before being staged.

The MLA also criticized the consumption of meat on Jatra stages, terming it an insult to Odisha’s cultural traditions. Singh urged the Speaker to take note of these issues.