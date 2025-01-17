Sambalpur: The Income Tax (IT) Department raided residence of Braja Kishore Das, brother of former Odisha Minister late Naba Kishore Das, here in the district today.

Joint teams of the IT officials from Bhubaneswar and Chhattisgarh conducted searches at multiple locations including at BKD House at Dhankauda in Sambalpur.

Braja Das is a superclass contractor. The IT raid was carried out at 5.00 am on Friday at Das' residence.

Till the last report came in, simultaneous raids were underway by at least 20 teams at 44 places across Odisha including Jharsuguda, Balangir, Bargarh and Bhubaneswar.

Though, the exact reason behind the raids is unclear, source said that Braja Das was earlier under IT scanner.