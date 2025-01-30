Bhubaneswar: Biswadarsi Sahoo, Project Administrator (PA), ITDA, Bonai, Sundargarh district, was today found in possession of a significant amount of properties, including nine high-value plots, after the Odisha Vigilance raided multiple places linked to him in connection with allegation regarding possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officials of the anti-corruption agency carried out simultaneous house searches at seven places in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai.

The following assets in the name of Sahoo and his family members were unearthed during the searches.

1. A double-storeyed residential building at Sriram Nagar, Old Town, Bhubaneswar.

2. A flat in Bhagwan Tower, Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar.

3. Advance payment of Rs 15.75 lakh by Sahoo to a realtor to purchase a flat in EVOS Galaxy, Unit-3, Kharvela Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

4. Nine high-value plots in and around Bhubaneswar and Puri.

5. Cash Rs 2,05,000.

6. Gold jewellery weighing around 150 grams.

7. A four-wheeler and 4 two-wheelers.

8. Bank, insurance, postal deposits, and other investments.

9. A locker operated in the name of the spouse of Sahoo at SBI, Bapuji Nagar branch, Bhubaneswar.

The measurement and valuation/ assessment of the buildings/ flats/ plots were being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

Till the last reports came in, the searches were underway and the total value of Sahoo's movable and immovable properties was yet to be calculated.