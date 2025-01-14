Bhubaneswar: ‘Items dancers’ will not be allowed to perform during the Jatra shows at Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar.

During a meeting between the Khandagiri Police Station and the Jatra Committees today, the Police refused to grant permission for dance on item numbers.

Especially, Jatra actresses Nisha, Sahu Bhauja and Rani Priyadarshini have been banned to perform during the Jatra shows. The Item Dancers barring the above three mentioned cannot also perform during the Jatra Shows scheduled to begin from February 6 till February 17.

Sources said a special central committee will be formed tomorrow ahead of the Jatra shows. As many as 13 opera show organisers will hold shows at Khandagiri.

In his reaction, Jatar Actor Lawrence Behera said, "The decision is a welcome move. The nudity must stop with participation from all the opera show organisers."

Hara Barik, Script Writer said such decision should be implemented across the State. Last year also, similar decision was taken. But the dance performance on item numbers continued, he added.