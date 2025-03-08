Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty got engaged with his female friend and former journalist Jagrati Shukla to start second innings of his life afresh.

Jagrati confirmed about their engagement in social media posts today.

"I said yes to my best friend 💍 . My heart is overflowing with gratitude for the blessings from our families and the constant support of our friends. This bond of friendship has blossomed into something beautiful, and I can’t wait to write our love story together 💞", wrote Jagrati on her Facebook handle.

As per grapevine in Ollywood, the couple is set to get married on March 11 or April 1.

Jagrati revealed about their wedding plan in a podcast recently after launch of her book "Blockbusters to Ballot Box", a biography on popular actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty.

Earlier, Anubhav had been posting his photographs with Jagrati on social media platforms on various occassions during his legal battle with his estranged wife and Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini.

The Orissa High Court allowed the divorce of the celebrity couple on December 21, 2023, quashing the lower court's order.