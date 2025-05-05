Bhubaneswar: Following strong protests by various sections over Jagannath Dham' title for the Jagannath temple in Digha, the West Bengal government finally removed 'Dham' signage from the temple.

Amit Malviya, BJP's National Information & Technology Department's incharge and co-incharge of West Bengal, informed this today.

Taking to his X handle, the BJP leader wrote, "After strong protests from devotees of Prabhu Jagannath, the West Bengal government was forced to quietly remove the misleading ‘Dham’ signage in Digha. This is a significant victory for Hindu unity and a setback to Mamata Banerjee’s divisive agenda. When Hindus stand united, no political manipulation can succeed. Jai Jagannath!"

The Jagannath Dham tag for the newly-built Jagannath temple in Digha had sparked controversy following the temple's inauguration.

The devotees of Lord Jagannath had expressed strong resentment towards West Bengal government for mentioning the Digha Jagannath Temple as Jagannath Dham in its official documents.

Recently, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote to Puri King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb seeking his intervention over use of 'Jagannath Dham' for the temple in West Bengal. He said that the construction of a new temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath is truly commendable and appreciated, but the reference to it as 'Jagannath Dham' has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of His (Lord Jagannath) devotees around the world, because there is only one organised Jagannath Dham, which is in Puri, Odisha.

He said that using Jagannath Dham title for any other location may cause religious confusion and runs contrary to the long-standing spiritual traditions and cultural heritage of Hinduism.