Bhubaneswar: Jagannath temple can be built anywhere in world but can never be referred to as 'Jagannath Dham', said Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan strongly opposing official documents of West Bengal government mentioning newly built Digha Jagannath temple as 'Dham'.

"I strongly disapprove West Bengal government's act of describing the Jagannath temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham'. Everyone knows that Puri Jagannath Temple is one of the four Dhams (primary Hindu pilgrimage destinations) in India. A temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath can be built anywhere, but cannot tagged it as 'Dham'," he told reporters today.

He also expressed his personal objection over entry of people belonging to all communities to the Jagannath temple in Digha.

He said that he would personally intimate the matter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi upon his return to Odisha from Mumbai seeking his intervention.

"I would request the CM to write to his West Bengal counterpart seeking removal of 'Jagannath Dham' tag from official documents of the state government.

On alleged utilisation of Lord Jagannath's surplus wood in making of idols installed at Digha Jagannath Temple, the Minister said that the probe has begun into this matter.

"This is not acceptable to use Lord Jagannath's surplus neem wood in anything. I have written to the Jagannath Temple administrator in this regard. The authenticity of the report will be ascertained after completion of the investigation," he said.

Condemning the use of surplus neem wood that was used for carving idols for Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra and Sudarshan during last Nabakalebar at Puri Jagannath Temple amid criticism over participation of Daita Nijog president Ramakrushna Dasmahapatra at inauguration ceremony of Digha Jagannath temple, he said that visiting a Jagannath temple is not an offence, but it is not acceptable to take surplus wood of our Lord and use it for other purpose.