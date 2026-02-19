Bhubaneswar: With the objective of ensuring protection of land belonging to Puri Jagannath temple, a high-level meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhavan in the Odisha capital here today.

Revenue Department Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee presided over the meeting. During the meeting, the Revenue Secretary directed the officials to take necessary steps for the effective implementation of all orders and judgments of the Supreme Court and the Orissa High Court concerning the protection and restoration of land belonging to the Jagannath temple.

“Lord Jagannath is regarded as the supreme spiritual landlord of our Odia community. Therefore, safeguarding all his landed properties is our collective moral responsibility,” said Padhee.

The Revenue Secretary emphasized the need for correction of land records (Record-of-Rights) of all landed properties registered in the name of Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Bije, Puri through the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and for expeditious disposal of pending cases.

Discussions were also held regarding the eviction of illegal encroachments from lands under the administration of the Shree Jagannath Temple, particularly in various Tahasils of Khordha district and along National and State Highways. It was decided that a review meeting on the protection of Mahaprabhu’s landed properties will be held on the first Wednesday of every month under the chairmanship of the Collector of Khordha district.

Further, to strengthen the protection and management of Mahaprabhu’s landed properties, the Revenue Secretary directed that a dedicated Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu Land Cell be established within the Revenue Department. In this context, Padhee stressed that state-level meetings under his direct supervision, along with review meetings in other districts, will continue to be conducted from time to time.

The meeting was attended by Amrit Ruturaj, Collector of Khordha, Debabrata Sahu, senior officer of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, senior officers of the Land Reforms Branch of the Revenue Department, Sub-Collectors and Tahasildars of Khordha district.