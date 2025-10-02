Jagatsinghpur: A Durga Puja pandal near Balikuda Bus Stand in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district collapsed today amid rain and gusty wind.

The structure fell onto the main road, trapping a motorcycle and a scooter under its bamboo framework. At least two persons sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to the Balikuda Community health Centre for treatment.

Fortunately, since heavy rain and wind had kept the Balikuda market area largely deserted at the time, a major tragedy was averted. Locals immediately rescued the injured and alerted the Balikuda police as well as the Fire Services Department.

Traffic came to a standstill after the collapse as the pandal blocked the main road and disrupted bus services. Fire personnel later arrived and began cutting the bamboo structure to clear the obstruction and restore vehicular movement.