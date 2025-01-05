Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of two persons killed by looters during a dacoity attempt in Odisha’s Jajpur district yesterday.

Majhi expressed grief over the incident and also announced that the state government will bear the medical expenses of the persons injured in the incident.

Two persons were shot dead by the by the miscreants during an attempt to loot cash from an employee of a jewellery shop in Panikoili area of Jajpur on January 4.

The deceased were identified as Nilamadhab Panda, a local, and Sunil Ray, an employee of the jewellery shop.

At least five bike-borne miscreants tried to rob Ray while he was on his way to deposit the jewellery shop’s cash in a bank yesterday afternoon.

The miscreants opened fire at Ray, leaving him critically injured.

One of the bullets fired by the miscreants hit Panda, who was present nearby. He died on the spot.

The locals chased the looters and overpowered two of them. A few persons reportedly sustained injuries in the scuffle.

Ray was initially rushed to a local hospital. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack city. However, he succumbed to his injuries.