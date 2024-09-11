Bhubaneswar: Staff of a Jana Seva Kendra (Common Service Centre) in Bhubaneswar allegedly demanded money from ‘SUBHADRA’ applicants.

Women visiting the Jana Seva Kendra located near Khandagiri said the centre’s manager has been demanding ₹50 per application. Those who refused to pay the money are denied to apply for the State Government’s ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme.

Some women accused the manager of demanding ₹50 to ₹80 per application.

Upon being asked the Common Service Centre’s manager said he has been charging money towards scan and photocopies only. He denied taking any money for the ‘SUBHADRA’ application.

The State Government will launch the SUBHADRA scheme on September 17. As per the decision, beneficiaries of the sceheme will receive their first installment of ₹5,000 on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth anniversary.

The Government said the application forms are available free of cost at Anganwadi Centres, Block Offices, Urban Local Body Offices, Mo Seba Kendras and Common Service Centres. A dedicated web portal has also been launched for beneficiaries to apply online.

Benefits for the beneficiaries

The Government is targeting to enroll at least one crore women beneficiaries under the scheme. The women beneficiaries will be entitled to get ₹10,000 per year -- ₹5,000 on the Women's Day and another ₹5,000 on the Rakhi Purnima.

To be eligible for the scheme, a woman applicant must be a resident of Odisha. She should be covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) / State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). Any woman from a family without an NFSA or SFSS Card can apply under the SUBHADRA Yojana if her family income is not more than ₹2.50 Lakh.

The applicant’s age should be 21 years or more and less than 60 years as on the qualifying date.

