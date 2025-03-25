Jatni: Odisha Vigilance raided properties of Jatni Municipality Executive Officer Surjyamani Pattajoshi and unearthed high value properties at various places including in Bhubaneswar, Jatni and Berhampur and Rs 17 lakh from one of his flats, which are disproportionate to his known source of income.

During searches, the Vigilance officials found three flats in Bhubaneswar, two multi-storey buildings in Berhampur, 11 plots, gold ornaments approximately 150 gms, cash of Rs 17 lakh from his flat at Stalwart Pravati Mansion in Jagamara area in Bhubaneswar. Two Vigilance officials have been engaged to count the cash by the counting machine.

Following assets in name of 'corrupt' municipality official and his family members have been unearthed so far:

1. One Flat vide No.301, Stalwart Pravati Mansion, Jagamara, Bhubaneswar.

2. One 2 BHK Flat vide No.SM-302, 3rd floor with area approx 850 Sqft. at Sriram Mansion, Unit-III, Kharvel Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

3. Advance of Rs.56.04 lakh paid by Sri Pattajoshi to Harshapriya Construction Pvt. Ltd. to purchase one 4.5 BHK Flat in name of his spouse Mrs Deepika Mohapatra in posh area (Delta Square) of Bhubaneswar.

4. One four storeyed building (under construction) with area approx 5500 Sqft. over plot No.844/2738, Mouza, Panakalapalli, Ankuli, Berhampur.

5. One double storeyed building with area 3360 Sqft. over plot No.183/844, Panakalapalli, Berhampur.

6. 11 nos. of high value plots in Jatni, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and other parts of Ganjam. Details as under;

i. A piece of land vide plot No.477/3874, Khata No.270/3053 with area A 0.050 dcml. at Jatni, Bhubaneswar.

ii. A piece of land vide plot No.441, Khata No.270/3012 with area A 0.081 dcml. at Jatni, Bhubaneswar.

iii. A piece of land vide plot No.183/844, Khata No.196 with area A 0.08 dcml. at Panakalapalli, Berhampur.

iv. A piece of land vide plot No.844/2738, Khata No.384/1873 with area Ac 0.048 dcml. at Panakalapalli, Berhampur.

v. A piece of land vide plot No.4401 & 2869, Khata No.226 with area Ac 0.192 dcml. at Bhabinipur, Kanisi, Ganjam.

vi. A piece of land vide plot No.2773, Khata No.226 with area Ac 0.175 dcml. at Bhabinipur, Kanisi, Ganjam.

vii. A piece of land vide plot No.1705/11353, Khata No.495/5720 with area Ac 0.023 dcml. at Lochapada, Kukudakhandi, Ganjam.

viii. A piece of land vide plot No.1705/10273, Khata No.495/4665 with area Ac 0.024 dcml. at Lochapada, Kukudakhandi, Ganjam.

ix. A piece of land vide plot No.1705/10263, Khata No.495/4657 with area Ac 0.024 dcml. at Lochapada, Kukudakhandi, Ganjam.

x. A piece of land vide plot No.1702, Khata No.202 with area Ac 0.150 dcml. at Lochapada, Kukudakhandi, Ganjam.



The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/flats/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

8. Cash Rs.17 Lakhs.

9. Gold 150 gms.

10. 1 four wheeler (Maruti Wagon R) & 3 two wheelers.

11. 20 Bank Accounts & Postal deposits, Insurance and other investments etc are being ascertained.

12. One locker being maintained in name of spouse of Sri Pattjoshi at SBI Branch, Medical campus, Berhampur is still to be opened.

The searches are still in progress.

On allegation of possession of Disproportionate Assets(DA) by Surjyamani Pattajoshi (Municipal Engineer), Executive Officer at Jatni Municipality in Khordha district, Odisha Vigilance teams led by 9 DSPs, 4 Inspectors, 13 ASIs and other supporting staff conducted simultanous searches at 10 places in Bhubaneswar, Jatni, Berhampur and Ganjam.

