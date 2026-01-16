Balangir: A fresh controversy linked to dancer Nisha Maharana has erupted in Odisha’s Balangir district after it emerged that a police officer allegedly inaugurated a Jatra show where she reportedly performed obscene dance.

According to reports, a Jatra show was organised in the Chandanbhati area under Balangir Sadar police limits on January 12, where Nisha Maharana performed an obscene dance on stage. Shockingly, the show was allegedly inaugurated by Chandanbhati Police Outpost officer Ranjit Pradhan.

Eyewitnesses claimed that while the controversial dance was underway on stage, the police officer was present among the audience and appeared to be watching the performance without raising any objection.

This has triggered public outrage, as the police are expected to prevent such acts rather than endorse or ignore them.

Questions Over Police Conduct

The incident has sparked a major debate on how a police officer could remain present during a performance that allegedly violated public decency norms. Locals are questioning why no immediate action was taken at the spot, despite the officer’s presence during the programme.

So far, no official response has been received from the officer regarding the allegations.

Case Already Registered Against Nisha

Balangir police have already registered a case against Nisha Maharana for allegedly performing the obscene dance. The complaint was lodged at the Balangir Sadar police station following objections raised by sections of the audience.

The case has raised the possibility of her arrest.

Two Organisers Arrested, Search On For Nisha

Two organisers of the Jatra programme were arrested in connection with the case and produced before a local court, which granted them bail.

Meanwhile, a police team is present in Bhubaneswar to trace the dancer’s whereabouts.

Long-Standing Controversy Over Obscene Dance

Nisha Maharana has been at the centre of repeated controversies over her dance performances at Jatra shows. Regular Jatra viewers have long demanded a ban on such performances, alleging that they damage the traditional image of Jatra and make family audiences uncomfortable.

Earlier, her performances had led to strong protests. On several occasions, angry audience members reportedly hurled chairs and shoes at the stage to oppose what they described as inappropriate dance acts.