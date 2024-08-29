Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government honoured several sportspersons and persons associated with sports and games on the occasion of the National Sports Day today. They were conferred with the Biju Patnaik Krida Puraskar and Biju Patnaik Sahasikata Puraskar.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conferred the Biju Patnaik Sahasikta Puraskar on Rudra Prasad Mallick. A citation and cash award of ₹2 lakhs were given away to Mallick.

Weightlifter Suchismita Bhoi was honoured with the Best Upcoming Athlete award. She was awarded with a cash prize of ₹2 lakhs.

Hockey star Lazarus Barla was honoured with the award for his lifetime contributions to sports and games. He was awarded with a trophy and cash award of ₹4 lakhs.

Javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena was conferred with the Outstanding Sportsperson Award. He was honoured with a trophy and cash award of ₹3 lakhs.

Hockey coach Bijaya Kumar Lakra was honoured with the Excellence in Coaching award. ₹2 lakhs was awarded to Lakra.

Cricketer Mohammed Zafar Iqbal was honoured with the outstanding differently-abled sportsperson award. He won the cash prize of ₹2 lakhs.

Sukesh Ranjan Behera won the award for excellence in Sports Journalism and given away a cash prize of ₹2 lakhs.

Rupaniwta Panda won the Outstanding Technical Officer Award and was given away ₹2 lakhs.

Nalco won the Outstanding Sponsor Award during the programme.