Malkangiri: A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists near MV-79 in Jindalguda area of Odisha's Malkangiri district. While a Maoist was killed in the incident, a security personnel sustained injuries.

The injured SOG jawan, identified as Dambura Badanayaka, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Acting on intelligence inputs about Maoists hiding in the area, the security forces launched a search operation. During the operation, the Maoists opened fire on the security forces in an attempt to escape.

The security personnel retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire. In the crossfire, the jawan was hit by a bullet.

Following the counterattack by the security forces, the Maoists fled the scene.

Search operations are ongoing to trace the fleeing Maoists and secure the area.

A huge cache of Maoist articles was recovered from the spot.